Judge to consider whether Abrego Garcia should be transferred from Tennessee to Maryland

GREENBELT, Md. — A Monday morning court hearing could determine whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia is returned to Maryland.

Garcia is currently sitting in federal prison in Tennessee facing human trafficking charges.

He was deported from the U.S. in March to El Salvador's maximum security terrorism confinement center, CECOT, for suspected ties to the murderous MS-13 gang.

At the time Garcia was living in Maryland with his wife and child, both of whom are American citizens.

The government later acknowledged Garcia's deportation was executed in error, triggering a long legal battle gaining national exposure.

A federal judge in Maryland ordered the government to effectuate his return, while the Supreme Court differed slightly ruling they should facilitate his release.

While Garcia's defense team and the Trump Administration argued back and forth about what the difference was, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed Garcia would never again be allowed to renter the country.

That was until last month, when Bondi announced Garcia was flown back to answer for the federal charges, for which he's pleaded not guilty.

Since Garcia's now back in the U.S., the DOJ wants the Maryland lawsuit dropped.

Garcia's attorney's begged the Tennessee judge to keep him incarcerated because the feds threatened to again deport him if released.

The hearing starts at 11am. A rally in support of Garcia is expected to take place beforehand outside the courthouse.