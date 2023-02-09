Healthcare package on reproduction rights in MD to be unveiled Thursday

ANNAPOLIS — A new healthcare package focused on reproduction rights in Maryland will be unveiled Thursday.

Governor Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones will make the announcement Thursday morning inside the State House.

The right to make decisions about one’s body should never be up for debate. Today, we took a huge step in guaranteeing that’s the case in MD. Proud to reintroduce my constitutional amend. to affirm reproductive freedom in Maryland & ensure our rights are never a bargaining chip. pic.twitter.com/QUUGp5acog — Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (@SpeakerAJones) February 6, 2023

They're expected to share details about the new amendments made to the reproductive rights that Maryland already has in place.

Delegate Ariana Kelly is one of the co-sponsors of House Bill 705. The amendment will give people the right to reproductive freeman.

If it passes in the legislature, this measure will then be decided by voters in 2024.

"The reason we're doing this is because, unfortunately, our constitutional rights were rolled back by the U.S. Supreme Court," Kelly said. "We no longer have constitutional protections to this. It's very important we take a stand and pass this legislation this year, as well as a number of other bills we're looking at to expand reproductive rights in Maryland."

Delegate Kelly says this is one of four bills that will be introduced as part of the package.

Currently in Maryland, there are two general restrictions on abortion.

The first, after viability, an abortion may be performed if the patient's life or health is at risk or for a fetal anomaly.

The second - that a parent of a minor must be notified before an abortion is performed, but a health professional can waive parental involvement in some circumstances. This includes if the health professional believes that notice may lead to abuse of the minor.

For more information on the current restrictions, click here.