Health officials convene to discuss rise in sleep-related deaths among infants

BALTIMORE — Health officials are sounding the alarm.

They're seeing a rise in sleep-related deaths among infants.

"Since December 1 of last year, we have seen 18 sleep-related deaths in the Baltimore region. 11 of those deaths occurred in infants residing in Baltimore City. And 7 of those deaths occurred in Baltimore County. This is more than all of last year's sleep-related deaths total. This is deeply concerning and we need to act quickly to address this issue," said City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.

Dzirasa says there are things you can do to help reduce the risk of sleep-related deaths.

She says always place infants on their backs to sleep, and use a firm mattress.

Avoid placing soft objects such as blankets and pillows in the sleep area.

Make sure there are no potential hazards such as cords or toys.

She also says exposure to tobacco smoke is also a contributor to sleep-related deaths because it can cause respiratory issues. COVID-19 and RSV can too.