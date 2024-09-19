Health Department offering new vaccination clinics at no cost to the uninsured

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department announced they have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-years-old and up.

They are also holding new vaccination clinics at no cost to the uninsured.

A weekly vaccination clinic is held every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 600 Conkling Street.

No appointments are necessary and this is available for ages 12 and up.

“Since COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, neither has the need to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interim Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. “Children are back in school. Cold season is around the corner. And many residents—especially older adults and pregnant people—are still at risk.”