Health advisory issued due to high bacteria levels for South River

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 14:05:55-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued a health advisory for South River at Londontown, Midland Beach due to high bacteria levels.

The Department advises against swimming and other direct water contact activities.

Beaches are tested regularly during the summer as part of the Department's recreational water quality sampling program.

Advisories remain in effect until water samples show bacteria levels to be at an acceptable level that meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standard.

For more information, call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999 or click here.

