Smash-and-grab burglaries along York Road impact multiple businesses

BALTIMORE — It’s deja vu for Vito’s Pizza in the 6300 York Road Shopping Center where workers are cleaning up shards of glass after smash-and-grab burglars knocked out one of its front windows, hoping to score some quick cash.

The same business experienced similar damage in a burglary less than a year ago.

“It’s just the damage to the window and loss of business. That’s the only thing,” said Antonio Romeo, “You know, because when you do that, what can you steal from a restaurant? It’s not like when you rob a bank and you can make a lot of money."

A few doors down, surveillance video showed a similar crime unfolding at the Inspire Nail Bar where, once again, the burglar stole little and broke a lot.

“He knew exactly where the cash was and he knew the location,” said Isabella Ha, “He checked the register first and then he checked the table where the case mostly is so I think the guy knew this place pretty well.”

In addition to the two businesses in the York Road Shopping Center, burglars also struck here at Belvedere Square.

NASA Nails suffered similar damage as the others, including a glass door that will cost $1,500 to replace.

Small businesses facing big bills for senseless crimes, which net more damage than dollars.

“It’s terrible for the community and for us, because we lose the business, because people are scared to come over here, because of this kind of thing, you know?” said Romeo, “And hopefully it will change. The only thing we can to is pray to God that they change this stuff. That Baltimore changes.”