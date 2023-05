COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead Tuesday afternoon in Columbia.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Five Fingers Way for reports of two people shot.

Police believe that 25-year-old Michael Bassler shot and killed his brother, Stephen Bassler, 15, before he shot and killed himself.

The brothers both lived at the house.

Howard County police do not know the motive at this time.