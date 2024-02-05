Havre de Grace Ice Festival returns after one-year hiatus

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Temperatures were in the 50's this past weekend but that didn't stop a cool event from going on.

The Havre de Grace Ice Festival was held on Saturday after a one-year hiatus.

It was a chance to walk around and see lots of different ice sculptures.

"First time experiencing it. They said they do it every other year. This was the first time. So, I wanted to try the chili, which has been fun. Hit six so far, a few more to go. But just being the check to see the ice sculptures and just be a part of the community. It's been great," said Robin Murphy.

This year's theme was "Magic, Monsters and Make Believe."