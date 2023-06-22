Hate-filled flyers being distributed throughout northern Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Hate filled flyers have been popping up throughout northern Baltimore County.

Neighbors are concerned about the contents of the messages that have shown up on their doorstep.

“Certainly I wouldn’t want children to see it, I think most people would not, and it’s frightening people just by its truly unquestionable hatred and discrimination," said Delegate Michele Guyton.

Delegate Guyton has heard from several community members who received the letter, concerned this hate is infiltrating their neighborhoods.

“It is concerning but it certainly doesn’t represent the majority of people in Baltimore County or people in Hereford Zone. I don’t think it represents the sentiment of people anywhere, I think they’re a fringe group," said Lisa Sopher who spent 30 years teaching in Baltimore County.

Maryland isn’t the only place to see flyers like this – they’ve shown up in California, Texas and Colorado spreading hate filled messages and conspiracy theories.

“This messaging is anti-Semitic. Other messaging focuses on unfounded conspiracy theories if we find," said Joy Stewart with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Baltimore County police received reports at the Cockeysville and Parkville precincts about the flyers, nine times since the beginning of the year.

RELATED: Police investigating anti-Semitic literature in Cockeysville and Parkville

“We are extremely interested in determining what the intent is behind this messaging," said Stewart.

If you get one of these, police want to hear from you, they also want to know if anyone caught the person putting these out there on video.

There has been at least one reported incident of offensive messages in Baltimore.

This flyer was found on the overpass on 41st Street: