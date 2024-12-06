Hate crime charges dropped against all but one Salisbury University student

Hate crime charges have been dropped against 14 of the 15 people arrested in connection to an assault at Salisbury University in mid-October.

Police arrested students ranging in age from 18 to 21 last month.

According to police, the suspects allegedly invited the victim to a residence under false pretenses, surrounded him and forcefully sat him in a chair in the middle of the living room.

The victim was allegedly kicked, punched, and spat on while being called derogatory names. He was shoved to the ground during several attempts to flee.

Twelve of the defendants had preliminary hearings this week, and court records show they are all mainly facing misdemeanor assault and false imprisonment charges.

Two others had their cases forwarded to Circuit Court and have initial appearances on January 3. Those two also do not face felony or misdemeanor charges.

One defendant, 19-year-old Logan Clark, still appears to be facing felony assault and hate crime charges, but his preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, December 12th.

Many of the defendants have trials scheduled to start in late January.