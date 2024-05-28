Harford Transit LINK offers free rides to celebrate National Dump the Pump day

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford Transit LINK, the county's transportation system, will offer free rides on all its fixed routes.

This will take affect Thursday, June 20, to celebrate National Dump the Pump Day.

Organized by the American Public Transportation Association, this annual event is organized to promote public transportation as a convenient, cost-saving travel option.

Harford Transit LINK operates seven fixed routes Monday through Friday with 12 buses county-wide and into Cecil County.

LINK also connects with Amtrak, MTA/MARC trains, MTA commuter buses, and regional Greyhound.

For more information about the LINK's services, click here.