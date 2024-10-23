Harford Sheriff's detective admits to installing hidden cameras, sexually abusing two young children

WOODBINE, Md. — A veteran Harford County Sheriff's deputy faces a slew of child sex abuse charges.

Ryan Christopher Hall, 50, was arrested Tuesday in Woodbine.

The 27-year detective was assigned to the Harford Sheriff's Domestic Violence Unit.

Carroll County prosecutors say they've obtained graphic video and photographic evidence Hall took of his two daughters.

The alleged abuse happened inside Hall's bedroom and bathroom, which were equipped with hidden cameras he personally installed.

Hall reportedly admitted to the illegal conduct during an interview with detectives.

"I did put [the cameras] there because I have a problem," Hall told investigators, according to charging documents.

Hall confessed to collecting the videos and pictures for a couple years, adding that he thought his daughter was 18 or older at the time.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Ryan Christopher Hall

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Hall is currently suspended from the force without pay.

"At this time, we have no information that these crimes were committed with the use of HCSO equipment or during the course of Hall’s on duty hours," said Gahler. I find it both personally and professionally disappointing that someone within our ranks would break that trust and be accused of such heinous acts and crimes. My thoughts go out to the victims in this case."

Anyone with more information is asked to call detective Jacob Street at 410-386-3640.