Harford Sheriff's deputies to serve as SROs in Aberdeen schools

ABERDEEN, Md. — Harford County Sheriff's deputies will help police Aberdeen Middle and High schools starting in January, citing "recruiting challenges and manpower shortages" in the City of Aberdeen Police Department.
Sheriff Jeff Gahler announced today that four new school resource officer positions will be added to the Sheriff's Office School Policing Unit. That will bring a total of 25 sworn deputies to the unit.
Essential SRO positions at Aberdeen High and Middle will be filled for the 2023-2024 school year, starting in January, said Gahler.
The Sheriff's Office expanded that unit after the Parkland school shooting in 2018, ultimately providing SROs in high schools, middle schools, and roving coverage in elementary schools.
The Sheriff's Office does not cover the municipalities of Bel Air, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.
Regarding the expansion to Aberdeen schools, Gahler said in a statement:
As your Sheriff, I will do what is necessary to keep our community safe and nothing is more important than keeping our children safe in school. Together with the leadership of Dr. Sean Bulson and Harford County Public Schools, we will make our schools a safe place for our children to grow and learn.