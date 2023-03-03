Watch Now
Harford County Sheriff catches resident using handicap placard registered to dead person

Harford County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 10:38:16-05

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about the misuse of MVA issued handicap placards.

On Thursday deputies and MVA investigators conducted compliance checks at multiple parking lots in the Forest Hill, Bel Air, and Fallston areas.

The spot inspections resulted in the seizure of 10 handicap placards and six sets of license plates.

In one case, the Sheriff's Office discovered someone using a placard that was registered to a dead person.

Maryland law requires that the individual issued a placard be in the car when it's put in use, such as when parking in a handicap spot.

