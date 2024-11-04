Harford County woman dies in Cecil County crash

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — A Harford County woman died after her car struck a parked vehicle in Cecil County this weekend.

Nicole Ann Sunderland, 46, of Joppatowne, was driving on Lock Street near Back Creek in Chesapeake City, at about 4:20 p.m. Nov. 2, said Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said her car hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle, then hit a guard rail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Michael Thomas at (410) 996-5500 ext. 3374 or by email at Michael.Thomas@cecilsheriffmd.gov. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and has information regarding any crime can contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (410) 392-2180.

