Harford County to pay down student loans for 44 volunteer first responders

BEL AIR, Md. — Student loan help is on the way!

Harford County government has agreed to pay down student loan debt for 44 volunteer first responders with a total of $220,000 sent directly to lending institutions.

This student relief program repays student loans up to $5,000 per year to help retain first responders and recruit for the next generation.

“Volunteer first responders in Harford County go above and beyond every day, tirelessly working to protect our communities and save lives,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “We are grateful for their commitment and proud to offer this program as a way to show our support and help reduce their student loan debt.”

Any volunteer first responder with student loan debt is eligible for the program.

To qualify, they must be an an active member of a Harford County volunteer fire ambulance corps.

Qualifications and applications are available here.