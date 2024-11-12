Harford County Sheriff's Office looking for victims of home improvement contractor theft

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for victims of a home improvement contractor theft scheme.

Detectives charged David Desell, 33, for preying on senior citizens in Harford County.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

The investigation was sparked by a call the sheriff's office received on Halloween.

Officials say the adult child of one of the victims called them, saying their mother was being taken advantage of by Desell in September.

Allegedly, Desell knocked on her door and offered his services to make repairs to her home, which turned out to be unnecessary or made-up deficiencies.

A second victim, who lives on the same street, reported they were also approached by Desell.

He allegedly told the victim they had a crack in her foundation, causing a major structural issue, and if it wasn't repaired in time, her house could collapse.

Desell allegedly provided falsified documents and fabricated paperwork, invoices, licenses, and photos to scare victims into agreeing to costly home repairs, which would never be completed or completed with false documents.

For example, the first victim was charged $3,124 for a Coachman brand door when a $418 replica was installed instead.

Both victims reside in the Bel Air area.

Desell was apprehended on November 5 at his home and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

If you feel you or one of your loved ones were taken advantage of, contact detectives at 410-836-5428.