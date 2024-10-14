Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harford County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding abducted 7-year-old

Screen Shot 2024-10-14 at 11.31.13 AM.png
Harford County Sheriff's Office
Screen Shot 2024-10-14 at 11.31.13 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A 7-year-old boy was abducted in Harford County and police are investigating.

Khalil Ringgold was last seen at Churchville Elementary getting into a car with an unknown man.

Police say the vehicle is a gray four-door Nissan Altima with Ohio tag JFK3146.

Initially Maryland State Police didn't issue an AMBER Alert, saying the case "did not meet their criteria."

They have since changed their stance and issued one.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be known to the child.

RELATED: AMBER Alerts - A look at the when, how and why

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices