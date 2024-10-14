Harford County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding abducted 7-year-old

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A 7-year-old boy was abducted in Harford County and police are investigating.

Khalil Ringgold was last seen at Churchville Elementary getting into a car with an unknown man.

Police say the vehicle is a gray four-door Nissan Altima with Ohio tag JFK3146.

Initially Maryland State Police didn't issue an AMBER Alert, saying the case "did not meet their criteria."

They have since changed their stance and issued one.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be known to the child.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in obtaining information regarding the location of Khalil Ringgold. He was last seen at Churchville Elementary entering a vehicle with an unknown male. The vehicle is a gray 4door Nissan Altima with Ohio Tag JFK3146 pic.twitter.com/5osGUooYK8 — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 14, 2024

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.