BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County residents can dispose of used tires by dropping them off for recycling.

Tires will be accepted from Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13.

Up to 10 passenger or light truck tires, on or off the rim will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harford Waste Disposal Center.

There is a one-trip limit per resident.

Proof of residency will be required. Commercial and farm tires will not be accepted.

For more information, click here.