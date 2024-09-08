Harford County Public Schools announce school closures in response to Friday's shooting

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — Harford County Public Schools announced Saturday that five of their schools will be closed until Thursday in response to last Friday's shooting at Joppatowne High School.

In a statement from the school system, in addition to Joppatowne High School, Magnolia Middle, Magnolia Elementary, Joppatowne Elementary, and Riverside Elementary will be closed to "provide additional time for staff, siblings, neighbors, and friends to process the tragedy."

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office announced the charges for the alleged shooter, Jaylen Prince. He has been charged as an adult with murder, first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence.

The school system's release continues by saying there will be no before- or after-care and no after-school activities. Staff are to report to their school building on Monday, and students are expected to return on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Information on meal distribution, counseling services times, and locations will be announced Monday.

