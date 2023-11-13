Harford County pays off $305,000 in student loans for first responders

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County spent $305,000 last week to pay down student loan debt for 61 volunteer first responders.

The county's NEXT GEN Responder Student Loan Relief Program offers up to $5,000 annually to repay student loans for its volunteers, according to a press release.

The county relies on 12 volunteer fire companies countywide, as it does not have a paid fire service. The student loan relief program was launched in 2020 by then-County Executive Barry Glassman.

Qualifying first responders must earn 50 points for qualifying service activities, and each participant can get up to $20,000 total over four years.

County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement: