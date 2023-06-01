Harford County lawsuit blames social media for role in youth mental health crisis

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County Public Schools filed a lawsuit against social media companies Meta, Google, ByteDance and Snap Inc. alleging their addictive products increased the youth mental health crisis for its student body of nearly 40,000 children.

Harford County joins school systems across the country alleging that students are facing a mental health crisis due to the social media products designed to target and addict children.

The lawsuit also says that these products are harming students, damaging mental health and increasing burdens for school districts.

The social media companies promote their platforms: Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.

The lawsuit claims the algorithms driving these platforms are designed to exploit young users' brains in a way comparable to nicotine to manipulate users into staying on the platform as long as possible.

The school district alleges these social media companies have known about these negative impacts but have continued to prioritize profit over the well-being of children.

As a result, schools are unable to keep up with the mental health service demand. Through this lawsuit, the Board is seeking to change the way "the platforms exploit teens and obtain funds to address this crisis from those responsible, rather than continuing to place that burden on taxpayers."

“This lawsuit seeks two things: force social media companies to make changes to their platforms for the well-being of our kids and hold these mega-social media companies accountable for the high costs associated with addressing the mental health problems impacting our students,” said Dr. Carol Mueller, President of the Board of Education of Harford County. “Schools across the country, just like here in Harford County, are struggling to keep up with student needs while also providing high-quality education and a good learning environment. We need the support and long-term funding to remove the financial burden from taxpayers and instead place it on the companies substantially contributing to and benefiting from this crisis.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to these social media corporations for response and so far we haven't heard anything back.