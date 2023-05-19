Harford County home owner contains brush fire with garden hose

WHITE HALL, Md. — A 10 acre brush fire spread to a home in Harford County Thursday afternoon.

Luckily there were no injuries, thanks to a quick thinking home owner.

Flames began extending from a nearby property into a home in the 4900 block of Norrisville Road.

Although the fire ended up damaging two cars, the home owner was able to contain it with a garden hose.

It took about two-hours for 65 firefighters to put out the blaze.

It's estimated the fire resulted in $5000 of total damage.

The actual cause was ruled accidental.