Harford County firefighter falls through roof while battling garage fire in Darlington Friday

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 10, 2023
DARLINGTON, Md. — A Harford County firefighter is injured after falling through a roof while battling a blaze inside a garage in Darlington Friday.

The fire broke out overnight just before 3am in the 3300 block of Hughes Road.

It took 25 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

The fire left an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

The injured firefighter is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Northeast Regional Hotline at 410-386-3050.

