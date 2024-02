HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — On Monday afternoon, a fire in Harford County left nine people in Joppatowne without a place to call home.

Investigators say that they don't know what caused the blaze on the 600 block of Shore Drive.

Two cats died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Over $200,000 in damages were caused and the residents who lost their homes are being assisted by Harford County.