Harford County Executive signs news budget for upcoming fiscal year

HARFORD COUNTY — Months of disagreement finally leads to a new budget being signed in Harford County for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget passed on Tuesday and was officially signed by County Executive Bob Cassilly on Wednesday.

The budget totals $1,225,209,000, an increase of only 0.34% over the current year.

Representatives from the County Executive's office say that the budget reduces the County's structural deficit by 25%.

The budget includes:

$10 million for Harford County Public Schools for instructional salaries

$750,000 for the Harford County Health Department

$150,000 for two victim rights advocates in the Harford County Sheriff's Office

Upgrades to the Bel Air library

Accelerated funding for the new Joppatowne Activity Center

Increased funding for parks & recreation projects

Increased funding for nonprofits that serve vulnerable citizens

Although Cassilly and the Board of Educationreached a compromise on the school budget, one proposal that was approved over a year ago was left off.

In a statement from the Harford County Sheriff's Office, they say that funding for the central precinct and training academy were not included in the budget.

"This project was proposed, funded, and approved two years ago under the previous administration and County Council. During this budget cycle, the County Council unanimously approved a resolution for County Executive Cassilly to move the project forward, as planned. At this time, County Executive Cassilly has not committed to completing this already funded, and much needed, public safety project."

In April, WMAR-2 News spoke with Sheriff Jeffery Gahler, who was not happy about the Sheriff's Office proposal being shelved after already being approved in May of 2022.

“I’ve met with the county executive both before he came into office and after and each time, I’ve heard different things from him to the point where I’m 100 percent convinced, he’s just not being honest,” said Gahler.

Cassilly responded saying he is not obliged to meet a commitment from a former county council that left him with a $90 million structural deficit.

“These are tough choices you know and I respect the sheriff that he wants the best for the men and women of the sheriff’s department, and they deserve the best, but so do the children, so do the teachers, so do the old folks,” said Cassilly, “Everybody deserves the best.