Harford County Council passes legislation on warehouses

HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Council voted to pass warehousing legislation Tuesday night, a decision long-anticipated by some residents.

The council voted five to two. Council members Aaron Penman and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles both voted against the bill.

The vote comes after residents voiced their concerns over large warehouse development plans in Perryman. Some residents have been fighting development for the past two years.

The bill will amend the county zoning code, such as adding definitions of “distribution and local delivery center," “freight terminal," and “warehousing.” It also limits the size of warehouses in the county to 250,000 square feet.

