Harford County Correctional Deputy indicted on theft, forgery charges

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Correctional Deputy in Harford County has been suspended without pay after he was indicted on a felony charge of theft over $1,500 and multiple forgery charges.

Senior Deputy Shawn Forton, 40, was initially suspended without pay by the Harford County Sheriff's Office on July 10, when an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, a victim alleged Forton forged a check in their name and Forton deposited it into his personal account.

Forton and the victim knew each other outside of his work at the Harford County Detention Center.

Information was presented to a jury on July 16 and the indictment was handed down the following day. Forton's suspension has since been modified due to the severity of the charges.

He has been employed as a Correctional Deputy with the Harford County Sheriff's Office since August 14, 2006.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call 410-638-4480.