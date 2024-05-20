Harford Co. hosts meetings seeking input for use of opioid restitution funds

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County will be hosting several listening sessions to gather input on the best use of opioid restitution funds in the community.

The funds are distributed to Harford and other jurisdictions through the state's Opioid Restitution Fund.

A total of five sessions will be held at the following locations:



Tuesday, April 9 | Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Wednesday, April 24 | Havre de Grace Senior Activity Center, 351 Lewis Lane, Havre de Grace

Tuesday, April 30 | Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington

Tuesday, May 14 | Harford County Public Library, Joppa Branch, 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa

Tuesday, May 21 | McFaul Senior Activity Center, 525 MacPhail Road, Bel Air

Those who wish to speak at these meetings will have three minutes to present.

The listening sessions will help determine a framework and next steps for the use of funds in Harford County.

To register, click here.