Hardee's employee held without bail after allegedly stabbing co-worker in the back

LINTHICUM, Md. — A Hardee's employee is in custody for allegedly stabbing a co-worker in the back last week.

It happened last Friday afternoon at the fast food chain's Nursery Road location in Linthicum.

Police say 23-year-old Micha Jaala Kennedy became upset with another employee, when she decided to grab a large knife and stab them in the back.

It's unclear why Kennedy got upset. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Kennedy is being held without bail on attempted second degree murder charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.