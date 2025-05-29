Harborview Marina auctioned off for $2.9 million amid legal battle

BALTIMORE — A potential new beginning for the embattled Harborview Marina.

On Wednesday afternoon the large scenic waterfront property off Key Highway, in South Baltimore was auctioned off.

The well known marina abruptly shutdown in March over supposed structural issues that created a safety hazard.

Turns out there was a lot more unfolding behind the scenes.

RELATED: Lawsuit claims behind the scene "scheme" led to Harborview Marina closure

Prior to closing the marina was $2.9 million in default, the same amount the property sold for at Wednesday's auction.

A lawsuit filed in the matter claims Harborview's majority owners, Dr. Selvin Passen and Dan Naor, were well aware of urgent repair needs.

Court documents allege the pair intentionally let the marina fall into disrepair, in an effort to squeeze out minority owner Richard Swirnow.

To accomplish their goal, Passen and Naor are accused of pushing the property into foreclosure, so they could repurchase at below market value.

AJ Billig

On auction day, a Baltimore City Circuit judge denied Swirnow's request to stop the sale.

Despite the property being resold at auction, Swirnow is appealing, meaning his involvement with Harborview may not yet be over.