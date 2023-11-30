Harborplace zoning changes discussed during planning commission meeting

BALTIMORE — A packed house by Baltimore planning commission standards all waiting to hear the changes needed for zoning in the Inner Harbor for the new Harborplace development.

Unfortunately the crowd wouldn't get to see a vote on the matter today due to a technical difficulty that prevented the meeting from being livestreamed.

Instead, the commission heard from the public and is tabling the vote for another meeting.

There were a number of people there upset with the design of Harborplace.

"The magic that has been lost and everyone in this room wants to see crowds at the harbor again. The magic that was lost was lost to insensitive redevelopment of Harborplace. That magic can be brought back," Charles Kuning, whose lived in downtown for 45 years.

Today's meeting was only about the land use of the Inner Harbor, what type of buildings can be put there and the requirements for them.

One item being discussed was the height of the proposed buildings, which Kuning is against.

"What the current proposal does is it leap frogs across Pratt Street, across Light Street. Builds much taller buildings, blocks the buildings that are there now from their view of the harbor," said Kuning.

Concerns were brought up about a number of other issues including parking and public access to retail space.

Ultimately, this bill will only be recommended or not by the planning commission before the city council will vote on it.

Then, the citizens get a say on a charter amendment for the harbor.

"It's the revisioning the Baltimore City Inner Harbor. We're looking at it in the way of mixed use. In a way that we haven't seen the harbor before where we have residential, expanding the promenade expanding the public space significantly," Council President Nick Mosby said.

The hope is to have this ballot question ready in time for the 2024 election.