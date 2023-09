REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Harbor Freight Tools is coming soon to Reisterstown, which will be the company's seventh location in greater Baltimore.

The tools-and-equipment store will open in Cherryvale Plaza, on Reisterstown Road near Hammershire Road. The shopping center is anchored by Aldi.

The company's website says it is expected to open in November.

Harbor Freight Tools currently has stores in Timonium, Edgewood, Parkville, Glen Burnie, Catonsville and Dundalk.