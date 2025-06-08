Harbor East roads reopening following diesel spill

BALTIMORE — All of the roads impacted by Wednesday's diesel fuel spill are reopening as of 7 p.m., Sunday, June 8.

The mayor's office announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will reopen the roads as "significant" progress has been made in the clean-up effort.

RELATED: 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Inner Harbor Wednesday morning, officials confirm

This includes the reopening of Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point Streets.

Normal Harbor Connector operations will resume Monday morning, officials say.

Harbor Connector Routes 2 and 3 will also continue to operate on their normal routes and times.