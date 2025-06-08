Watch Now
Harbor East roads reopening following diesel spill

Photo by: Maryland Department of the Environment
BALTIMORE — All of the roads impacted by Wednesday's diesel fuel spill are reopening as of 7 p.m., Sunday, June 8.

The mayor's office announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will reopen the roads as "significant" progress has been made in the clean-up effort.

This includes the reopening of Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point Streets.

Normal Harbor Connector operations will resume Monday morning, officials say.

Harbor Connector Routes 2 and 3 will also continue to operate on their normal routes and times.

