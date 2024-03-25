Happy Maryland Day!

BALTIMORE — Today is the 90th annual Maryland Day!

There are many ways you can acknowledge the day Maryland was founded. One business is emphasizing shopping local and supporting local businesses.

Eddies at Roland Park rolled out the red carpet for all things Maryland made.

Offering samples of local owned candies, popcorn and pretzels, putting local artists on display and dedicating an entire shelf to Maryland made objects that embody the uniqueness of the state.

Local shoppers enjoy this effort and the message it sends.

"It supports not only the local merchants and distributors but also there's a lot of farmland in Maryland and I like to support locally grown produce," Dan Dend, Baltimore resident said.

"It's really cyclical. If you shop local and you come to Eddies, you're supporting local vendors, you're supporting a local Baltimore establishment. It's wonderful," Julie Bondroff, who works at Eddies, said.

They will continue to work with local vendors and highlight shopping local year-round.

Settlers first set foot on Maryland soil on this day 390 years ago!