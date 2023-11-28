Happy Helpers to give 350 Christmas baskets to those in need this holiday season

Making the holidays brighter for children in need.

Happy Helpers for the homeless is doing just that.

Volunteers are packing large Christmas baskets and gift cards.

On Saturday they will be delivered to 350 people in 18 towns.

That includes 239 children, many of whom are facing homelessness.

"My daughter founded this organization when she was only 10-years-old, so just know that all of your dreams are possible. Currently, we feed 848 people in 19 different towns and 25,000 young people who have volunteered at Happy Helpers," said Bobbi Coffman, executive director of Happy Helpers. "We believe that God has made all of this possible. We have been sustained for 31 years through volunteers giving."

She says the organization is able to buy about 4,000 food items a month because of donations.