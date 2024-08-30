Handgun recovered from student at Mervo during security check

BALTIMORE — A handgun was recovered from a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School Friday afternoon.

The weapon was found during the school's security check.

In a letter sent to the school community, Mervo Principal Jermaine Skinner says "at no time was the weapon in the learning environment."

"At Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, safety is our top priority, and we work daily to ensure a positive environment for teaching and learning," Skinner added.

The student will receive consequences in accordance with City Schools' code of conduct and the law.