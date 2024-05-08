Hampstead Hill Academy's Kat Locke-Jones named BCPSS teacher of the year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools named Kat Locke-Jones its 2024 teacher of the year.

"I really feel like it was better than Christmas morning," said Mrs. Lo-Jo, as her students call her.

The 7th grade English and Language Arts teacher was surprised by BCPSS CEO Dr. Santelises along with her principal, Matt Hornbeck.

"I became an educator because I had great teachers pour into me," said Locke-Jones. "I think that is what the magic of teaching is, when you have a teacher that says 'hey, you're talkative, I think you'll be a great teacher one day' and that's why I'm so excited to walk into the classroom each day," added Locke-Jones.

The process to become teacher of the year is rigorous.

Educators from across the city need to be nominated before being subject to interviews and in-classroom observations.

Jeff Morgan

According to Dr. Santelises, Locke-Jones has some of the best scoring students and most improved students across the city and state.

"So when teachers teach in Baltimore City you have to be an expert at your craft if you are going to get to the level of being a teacher of the year, teacher of the year finalist or frankly even someone who is successful in the classroom," said Dr. Santelises.

Locke-Jones now heads to the state competition.

Baltimore City Schools teacher Berol Dewdney took home the title of state teacher of the year back in the 2022-2023 school year.