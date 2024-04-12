Hampden brewery closes after 2 years

BALTIMORE — A Hampden brewery is shutting its doors, after just a couple of years.

Pariah Brewing, on Union Avenue, announced today that it's closing.

It took over the building formerly occupied by Union Craft Brewing, before Union moved to the Union Collective development off of 41st Street.

The brewery's owners originally had a taproom in San Diego, and closed it just before opening the Baltimore location in 2022.

Pariah said on Instagram today:

Hey Everyone. It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that effective today Pariah is closed for business. It has been a more than difficult road and we fought as hard as anyone could. We honestly should have closed a year ago. The toll this has taken is immeasurable. I am incredibly proud of team Pariah and close this chapter proud to have gotten to know some of the best and most genuine people in my life. We made great fucking beer, hosted some legendary parties, and truly feel we offered a unique place for people to gather and be proud of our community both in San Diego and Baltimore. This last 7 years have been incredible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Waverly Brewing Company, which is down the street from Pariah, also posted today:

Pariah Brewing Company have been wonderful neighbors. We've always been mindful of each other, kind to one another, while referring our guest back and forth during their beer adventures. Christa & Brian are wonderful humans, and I know how difficult this process is. I could list a very long list why any brewery would close in 2024, but today that's not important....Cheers to Pariah, its staff, and to Christa & Brian. Myself, and everyone Waverly Brewing Company applaud everything you've done to help Lower Hampden be such a great place to visit.