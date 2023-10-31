Halloween fun comes to patients at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

BALTIMORE — Some kids can't go trick-or-treating.

Instead, the Halloween fun comes to them.

On Tuesday patients at Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital joined in on the Halloween fun.

Staff got their 'spooky' on, decorating the place, putting on costumes, and giving out costumes to the trick-or-treaters.

"Many of our children are celebrating their first Halloween with us. Many of them are undergoing some extremely stressful situations, whether it be the onset of a new illness or a traumatic injury," Lindie Ashman said. "We notice a huge difference in our children to create a sense of normalcy, just to allowing them to be children tends to change their attitude. They're more invested in their therapy, getting up and out of bed, it's motivating for them to have something to look forward to, to celebrate a holiday with other children."

Along with trick-or-treating, there was also a festive parade.