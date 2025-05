A Halethorpe man won one of three top prizes from the Maryland Lottery's new 'Fire' scratch-off ticket.

"I've got some family to help out," said the man, identified as "Family First" on his $2 million check.

The aviation industry worker bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven near BWI.

The shop will receive a bonus of $2,000 according to the Maryland Lottery.

The 'Fire' scratch-off game started selling last month and still has two $2 million prizes left to win.