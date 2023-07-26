Hahn's meat plant moving to Hampstead in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A longtime Carroll County meat-processing plant is set to get a $400,000 state loan to expand its operations.

Hahn Bros., Inc., (known as Hahn's of Westminster) will be moving to Route 482 in Hampstead, and plans to double its workforce (currently 85 people).

The business will also get a $25,000 grant for workforce training, as well as the $400,000 conditional loan that the state's Department of Commerce is working to approve, announced Gov. Wes Moore announced today in a press release.

The family-owned Hahn's specializes in smoking pork and beef with hickory wood, and dates its history to 1896 as a meat-processing and packing plant; the business was officially founded in 1918. It still uses many original recipes and traditions.

Hahn's, which is currently off of Route 27 near Route 140 in Westminster, has bought 10 acres of land in Hampstead. The company will build a new 54,000-square-foot facility at Route 482 and Panther Drive.

Carroll County Director of Economic Development Jack Lyburn noted Hahn's decision to stay in Maryland and Carroll County, referring to Carroll's "pro-business environment."

It will be down the street from Fuchs of North America spice company, which moved from Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills in 2016.

Hahn’s Assistant General Manager Amanda Ladzinski said in a statement: