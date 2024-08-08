Watch Now
Hagerstown man in custody after allegedly threatening to blow up, burn down a Motel 6

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md — A Hagerstown man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up and burn down a Motel 6.

Investigators with The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal say Michael Sean Hafer, 28, was staying at the motel in the 11300 block of Massey Boulevard at the time he made the threats.

He also told other guests that he was making pipe bombs to follow through with his plans.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's responded to the motel and searched Hafer's room.

After searching, they discovered Hafer did not have explosive materials and they let all of the guests return to their rooms.

Hafer was charged with threats of mass violence and two counts of arson threat.

