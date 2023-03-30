Hagerstown man accused of calling ex-girlfriend over 800 times faces cyberstalking charges

MARTINSBURG, Va. — A Hagerstown man was charged with cyberstalking after allegedly using social media to harass his ex-girlfriend.

Derik Bowers, 44, was indicted on one count of stalking by a federal grand jury in Martinsburg.

Court documents say Bowers harassed and intimidated his former girlfriend through text messages, phone calls, and via Facebook.

The documents also say Bowers used social media posts to embarrass her and interfere with her livelihood.

In December of 2022, he called her 815 times during a 48-hour period.

Bowers also sent the victim thousands of harassing text messages over several months.

If convicted, Bowers faces up to five years in prison.