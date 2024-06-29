Hagerstown employee arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb a MVA building

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown man was arrested Friday after claims that he threatened to bomb a Maryland Vehicle Administration building.

Anthony Jacob Fritz, an employee of the MVA located on Colonel Henry K. Douglas Drive, faces one count of making a threat of mass violence and one count of arson threat.

Police say the incident happened on Friday around 10:30 a.m. when a Maryland State Police trooper working at the location was informed by employees that Fritz claimed he was going to bomb the building.

After a preliminary investigation, he requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad and an OSFM explosive detection canine team to respond. K9 "Rosie" searched the building, and no explosives were found, and Deputy State Fire Marshals assumed the investigation.

After consulting with the Washington County State's Attorney's Office, Fritz was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

Authorities say investigators petitioned for and received an Extreme Risk Protective Order (ERPO), allowed to search Fritz's home.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and troopers searched Fritz's found 26 guns and 67 containers of ammunition.

Fritz was later taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.