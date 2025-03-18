Haford County Public Schools to utilize AI weapons detection system in schools across the area

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County Public Schools announced they will be installing new weapons detection system in schools across the area.

The technology will be used at all high schools, but will also be seen at some elementary and middle schools.

Officials say the system will provide an extra layer of security while maintaining a welcoming environment.

The installation comes after a shooting that took place at Joppatowne High School back in September 2024.

A fight broke out between two students inside a school bathroom just after 12:30 pm on September 6.

The suspect, 16-year-old Jaylen Prince, allegedly pulled a gun and shot 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant.

Grant was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Prince fled to a nearby neighborhood and was arrested by deputies. He was charged with murder.

Following the tragedy, parents started a petition asking Harford County Public Schools to install metal detectors and for students to use clear backpacks.

Marcus Custer, the man behind the petition and father of three sons in the Harford County Public School System, expressed to WMAR at the time that he couldn't just sit by and watch young people live their life in fear.

"We have to show these kids that we hear their cries and we're gonna be there for them."

Custer said the school system shouldn't shoulder all of the responsibility. It's also on the community and the parents.

It wasn't long after the shooting HCPS installed a new bag policy for sporting events.

A bag ban was initially proposed, but officials inevitably stuck with bags being allowed, as long as they met the requirements.

Harford County Public Schools

The weapons detection system will also be used as sporting events.

If the system is triggered, staff "will follow specific steps to ensure the safety of the community."

Officials also said that as additional funding becomes available, they will continue to implement and expand safety and security measures to protect the school community.