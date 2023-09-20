Hack the Hospital event helps students learn the importance of cybersecurity

COLUMBIA, Md. — We've seen it here, 2018 at LifeBridge Health, and this past May at Johns Hopkins.

They're both groups that store your personal information.

Both were hacked.

On Wednesday college students tried their hands at hacking into hospitals and how to prevent it.

It's part of a week-long event called Hack the Hospital in Columbia.

The event is practice and functional learning from cybersecurity majors.

Students say it's fun and and functional learning.

Organizers agree, adding it also protects the country.

"We think more just about learning, you know, it's fun. So we're already learning stuff about Mobus and hacking industrial control systems that I never knew before I got here, now I do so by having fun. We're benefiting the country without really feeling like benefiting the country. It's fun, it makes it fun, rather than painful," said Ben Bowman, a student at Dakota State University.

"One of our primary missions is to help train the next generation of cyber warriors, right? When you look at the enemies of the United States, their whole country is told you will go do this. In America, It's not that way. So we're trying to get these kids to expand the opportunities and train them in the next generation of cyber operations, whether they want to work in the industry or they want to go to the military or they want to go into federal government," said operations director TC Hoot.

Organizers say you don't have to be a college student to start a career in cybersecurity either, adding one of their lead project engineers used to be a fishmonger.