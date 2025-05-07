Habitat for Humanity searches for a home for this house

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Construction students in Harford County are putting the finishing touches on a new home that will soon be moved to a permanent foundation. However, before this can happen, Habitat for Humanity needs to secure a lot for the house.

"We are finishing up a home in June next month, and we don't have a lot for it, unfortunately," said Yvonne Golczewski, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna.

Habitat for Humanity has been searching for a suitable lot, but inflation in the housing market is complicating their efforts.

Issues in the housing market are also increasing demand for Habitat for Humanity, “We really need to get this house moved and moved as soon as possible," Golczewski added. "Unfortunately, we have been priced out, or it's been very difficult to find homes in Harford County."

The inflated housing market is also affecting the level of need.

"The cost of rent is just astronomical," Golczewski noted. "Here in Harford County, fair market rent is about $2,500 a month, and you need to be making close to six figures in order to afford that. So the families that are coming to us, there are a lot of them."

Habitat for Humanity requires a lot as soon as possible, and specific criteria must be met. "The lot needs to have public water and sewer available for hook-up and, preferably, needs to be cleared," Golczewski stated.

For now, the house will remain on a temporary lot in Harford County until a new home is ready. If you have a lot you are willing to sell or donate to Habitat for Humanity, you can contact Alison Vain at avain@habitatsusq.org or call 410-638-4434 ext. 7236.

This story was reported on and written by a reporter, AI assisted in formatting it for this platform.