Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake finishes new homes in Curtis Bay area

BALTIMORE — Volunteers have been busy putting the final touches on new homes in Curtis Bay as Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake prepares to celebrate a milestone.

The organization has completed its 800th home in Central Maryland. A celebration is Wednesday, June 12 at noon.

The dedication for the first four homes on Church Street in Curtis Bay will take place at that time. The homeowners have already been selected. They include a single mom and her two-year-old son; a father and his daughter and grandchildren; a city public works employee; and a woman relocating from Baltimore County.

Employees from companies including Bank of America, JES Foundation Repair and Window Nation installed drywall and landscaping on volunteer Wednesdays.

JES Foundation Repair

The remaining five homes on Church Street will be completed before the end of the year. Those homeowners will be selected from the current applicant pool.

The Curtis Bay development features two rows of three-level townhomes with basements. The homes are on a lot that has been vacant for at least 15 years.

Two homeowners in Pigtown will also be celebrated. They got their homes earlier this year.

Habitat Chesapeake is progressing towards its 1,000-home goal. Under construction are 27 homes in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood of Baltimore and seven homes in Anne Arundel County. They also have revitalization efforts in Sandtown, Penn Lucy and Edmondson Village; and additional properties in Howard County.