Habitat for Humanity gifts homebuyers a new home in Pigtown neighborhood

Habitat for Humanity gifts two families a new home in Pigtown neighborhood
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 21, 2023
BALTIMORE — Before home can be where the heart is, it has to be where the work is...where the sweat is.

Two first-time homebuyers learned that firsthand. They got their new homes in the Pigtown neighborhood of Baltimore thanks to Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

Like all Habitat homeowners, they put in 250 "sweat equity" hours on habitat build sites, as well as finance and other skills classes.

One home buyer says its hard work, but worth every second of it.

"Habitat has afforded me the opportunity to work with a unique group of future homeowners, said homebuyer Francine. "Habitat has taught me that if you work together anything and everything is possible. This was a two-year process, and I wouldn't trade it for any amount of money in the world."

The new homeowners also get an affordable monthly mortgage capped at 30% of their annual income, and a zero-percent interest rate

The project is a partnership with "Orange and Black Gives Back, "an Orioles charity dedicated to projects like this.

